Port Arthur widow mourns husband after fiery crash

PORT ARTHUR - A Port Arthur family is hoping for justice for their loved one after a Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a Sour Lake man for intoxication manslaughter.

Joseph Carney crashed his vehicle into 69-year-old Mauricio Cordoba-Gomez's jeep in Port Arthur.

If found guilty, he could face from 2 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The crash resulted in the victim's vehicle to catch fire, killing the 69-year-old on impact.

The only thing left for his wife Juana Gomez is prayer.

"I would see him before he left work, and have his dinner ready once he came back home," says the devastated wife.

Her husband Mauricio was killed in the fatal wreck last September.

A truck plunged towards his vehicle, leaving Mauricio trapped inside his burning Jeep.

She says she didn't see anything when the accident happened, and her goodbye to work was the final "goodbye" to her husband.

"Every time I come home it's empty now," she says.

"When I come home, he'd always wait for me," Gomez says.

The emptiness now fills the room, it's the same feeling she has felt in her heart ever since the day he was taken away.

