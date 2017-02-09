PORT ARTHUR - A 13-year-old from Port Arthur is rejoicing a major accomplishment, and after being inducted into a martial art's hall of fame, she's working to punch out bullying.

“Girls get abused lately, so we have to learn how to defend ourselves,” says Kassandra Castellanos.

And through kicks and punches, she wants to stop bullies.

“A lot of forms and techniques to defend you on the streets,” she says.

Kassandra was recently inducted into the Dong Wu Martial Arts Hall of Fame, a prestigious award that showcases a high level in martial arts.

With the title, her goal is to inspire others in taking a stand in giving a punching out bullying.

According to the American Society for the Positive Care of Children, almost 30 percent of students ages 12 to 18 have reported being bullied at schools.

Through martial arts, Kassandra says she hopes other people follow her lead in changing this statistic.

“So you won't get hurt [by bullies], and if you're not getting hurt then you can help other people who are getting hurt through bullying,” she says.

"What do you want kids to know from this story?" asked 12News Reporter Juan Rodriguez.

“To always follow your dreams,” she explains.

A dream of teaching the younger crowd the importance of living in a "bully free" world.

Kassandra is currently a brown belt holder.

By working hard, she hopes to move up to the highest martial arts ranking in getting her black belt in the next few years.

(© 2017 KBMT)