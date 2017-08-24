Port Arthur residents prepare for heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey

(Photo: Castro, Esperanza)

PORT ARTHUR - Shovels and sand was seen outside the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur Thursday. People there not taking any chances with Hurricane Harvey.

“This is not my first time. I’ve been through it before and I know preparation is always good to have cause you never know what might happen.” Said Kevin Scott.

Port Arthur city officials made sure residents are more than prepared at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The city is calling for a voluntary evacuation for residents in Sabine Pass. Mayor Derrick Freeman believes the biggest threat in the area is flooding.

“Highway 87 often gets washed over with high tide, so we are expecting a little bit of a storm surge and thinking they may be cut off from some of the necessities that they need.” Freeman said.

Emergency management in Port Arthur expect 10 to 15 inches of rain due to Harvey.

Mayor Freeman also signed a disaster declaration which lasts about 7 days and could be extended should be needed.

Public Works will be at Bob Bowers Civic Center for residents who need sandbags on Friday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. Sandbags will be available until the sand is gone.

You must bring a form of ID proving you are a Port Arthur resident and a shovel.

