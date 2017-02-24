Close Port Arthur Police respond to reported shooting on PInetop KBMT 2:37 PM. CST February 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PORT ARTHUR - The Port Arthur Police department is responding to a reported shooting in the 6900 block of Pinetop.12News has a crew on the way and we will update as soon as we can confirm more information. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories U.S. Attorney's office announces federal charges… Feb 23, 2017, 3:46 p.m. Vidor teen airlifted to Galveston hospital after… Feb 23, 2017, 12:00 p.m. Rose City rescinds offer to former Port Arthur… Feb 23, 2017, 5:05 p.m.
