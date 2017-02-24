KBMT
Port Arthur Police respond to reported shooting on PInetop

KBMT 2:37 PM. CST February 24, 2017

PORT ARTHUR - The Port Arthur Police department is responding to a reported shooting in the 6900 block of Pinetop.

12News has a crew on the way and we will update as soon as we can confirm more information.

