Port Arthur Police officer recovering after being struck by car driven by woman suspected of theft

PORT ARTHUR - A Port Arthur Police officer is recovering after he was struck by a car while trying to detain a theft suspect on Sunday.

Port Arthur Police officer Aston Moss, who has been with the department since 2016, had both legs seriously injured and is doing well after undergoing surgery according to Port Arthur Police Chief Patrick Melvin.

Moss was struck by a car driven by Patrise Young, 37, when she fled from Port Arthur officer when they attempted to detain her Sunday at the Cedar Ridge Apartments according to Port Arthur Police.

Bridge City Police requested assistance from Port Arthur Police Sunday afternoon to locate a car that was involved in a theft at the Walmart in Bridge City according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Port Arthur officers had located the car and Young at the apartments when she struck Moss and fled.

The teal 2000 Honda Civic, plate number JFH0274, was last seen traveling north on US 69.

The front door of the car was damaged and hanging open due to the damage.

Contact the Port Arthur Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or 409-983-8600 if you see Young or the car.

Young could face charges of aggravated assault of a public servant with a motor vehicle and prison time of five - 99 years if convicted.

