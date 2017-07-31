Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police officers are investigating a single vehicle rollover wreck along westbound Highway 73.

The wreck involving a Ford F250 and happened shortly after 5 p.m. along the westbound 73 ramp at the split with Highway 82.

The man died due to his injuries. He was the only person inside the vehicle during the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

