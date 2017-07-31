Port Arthur Police investigating death of infant

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police are investigating the Saturday death of a three-month-old baby.

From the Port Arthur Police Department...

Port Arthur Police Officers were dispatched to the address above on Saturday, July 30, 2017, in response to an unresponsive three month old infant.

Upon arrival officers began administering life saving measures until PAFD and Acadian EMS arrived on scene and took over life saving efforts.

The infant was transported to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas where a short time later the infant was pronounced deceased.

Detectives responded to the scene and spoke with family members. The incident remains under investigation. No other information is being released at this time.

