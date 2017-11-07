Port Arthur Police investigate shooting at apartment complex

PORT ARTHUR - The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Avery Trace apartments on Highway 365.

According to police, a male victim suffered gunshot wounds and the police are still searching for a suspect.

A resident of the complex says that she heard up to seven gunshots outside of her apartment around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The resident says that the victim was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

12 News has reached out to the City of Port Arthur’s public information officer for more information.

