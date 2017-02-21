Port Arthur Police deputy chief retires after being placed on leave with 4 others in investigation

PORT ARTHUR - A Port Arthur Police Department Deputy chief has retired after being placed on administrative leave along with three other officers.

Deputy Chief Raymond Clark told 12News that he submitted his retirement papers on Tuesday, however, he did not confirm that he had been placed on leave.

Sources tell 12News that the following officers have been placed on administrative leave...

Deputy Chief John Owens

Deputy Chief Raymond Clark

Detective Mickey Sterling

Sgt. Kris Boneau

Deputy Chief Clark is the administration division commander and Deputy Chief Owens is the Criminal Investigations Division Commander according to the Port Arthur Police Department website.

Detective Sterling is a detective in the Major Crimes unit and Sgt Boneau is part of the Professional Standards (Internal Affairs) Division according to the website.

Councilwoman Tiffany Hamilton released a statement saying, "We empathize with the community's concerns regarding the ongoing investigations of the Port Arthur Police Department. It is very important that officials do all we can to protect the integrity of this personnel matter."

The City of Port Arthur has confirmed that Port Arthur Police Sgt. Scott Gaspard resigned last week although it is not clear if his resignation is related to the investigation.

The Port Arthur Police department issued a release Tuesday saying that 'several' officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation.

The police department refused to provide any more details saying only that "statement issued is all that is being released."

From the Port Arthur Police Department...

Several Port Arthur Police Department officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an administrative investigation.

This is standard procedure for personnel actions of this nature.

The Port Arthur Police Chief is committed to leading a professional department, and ensuring his officers uphold the highest standards.

(© 2017 KBMT)