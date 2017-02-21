Port Arthur Police Department suspends 'several' officers pending unnamed investigation

PORT ARTHUR - Several Port Arthur Police officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The police department refused to provide any more details saying only that "statement issued is all that is being released."

From the Port Arthur Police Department...

Several Port Arthur Police Department officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an administrative investigation.

This is standard procedure for personnel actions of this nature.

The Port Arthur Police Chief is committed to leading a professional department, and ensuring his officers uphold the highest standards.

