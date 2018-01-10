Port Arthur Police Assoc sends 42-page document to rebut chief's responses to no-confidence vote

PORT ARTHUR - 12News has obtained a copy of a document sent to the interim city manager of Port Arthur by the Port Arthur Police Association in response the police chief's response to last year's no-confidence vote.

In the 42-page document the association raises a number of issues concerning the police chief's management of the dept during Tropical Storm Harvey as well as how he has handled staff turnover since he took over the department in September 2016.

12News has reached out to Chief Patrick Melvin for response but has not heard from him yet.



