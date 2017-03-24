Port Arthur Police along with local, federal agencies seize six pounds of high grade marijuana

Photo/Port Arthur PD

PORT ARTHUR - The Port Arthur Police Department announced the seizure of several pounds of marijuana after serving a narcotics search warrant along with several other local and federal agencies.

From the Port Arthur Police Department...

Port Arthur Police Department Narcotics Officers, with the assistance of the United States Postal Service and the Port Arthur SWAT Team, conducted a search warrant in the 3900 block of Shadowbend Lane.

A search of the residence uncovered approximately six pounds of high grade marijuana along with THC oils and wax.

One individual was taken into custody for an outstanding Jefferson County warrant for Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

This search warrant was a result of a two year investigation into the delivery and distribution of illegal narcotics within the City of Port Arthur.

Beaumont DEA and the Beaumont Police Department's Narcotics Unit also assisted in the lengthy investigation.



