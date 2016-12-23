Port Arthur officer treated, released after being stabbed at his apartment

PORT ARTHUR - The Port Arthur police officer who was stabbed in his own apartment was released from the hospital by Friday morning.

Police said the officer received cuts on his hands, arms and upper body.

Port Arthur Police Department received a call about a stabbing of an off duty Port Arthur Police Officer at about 6:00 Thursday evening.

According to Port Arthur Police, an Officer has been injured in an assault at the Willow Lake Apartments on 95th street right off of highway 69.

Two of the victim’s friends who live nearby saw the police cars and never expected he was the one injured.



"It's scary, so close to home and it's someone you know it's not just an acquaintance," said friend Jennifer Burnham.

Burnham said she’s known the officer since she was a little girl and can't believe someone would do something to hurt him.



"Something else I got to thinking about is that they didn't rob him they just hurt him,” said Burnham.

According to Police, before the attack occurred, the officer received a knock at his door by an individual showing the officer a machete that was left by his vehicle. The second individual, who was the suspect claimed the machete and then attacked the Officer with the knife. After the stabbing, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

"It’s sad to see it and sad to see it happen to someone we know it’s horrible," said his friend Kirk Veillon.

The off duty Officer lives in the complex and is a 9 year veteran of the Police Department. His name is not being released at the moment but police said he’s a traffic cop.

Police tell us that the suspect is a white male, in his 40s, 6ft tall, around 200 pounds, he was last seen wearing a green shirt, with a black skull cap.

Veillon said he is glad that his friend is safe.

"I’m glad that the good lord was with him and kept him safe and protected him and he still going to be here and make a full recovery," said Veillon.

If you have any information about the suspect call crime stoppers at 8-3-3-TIPS.



(© 2016 KBMT)