Port Arthur native enjoys living near Mardi Gras madness

PORT ARTHUR - Nina Steelly says there are several reasons why she enjoys living within walking distance of Mardi Gras Southeast Texas.

Steelly has lived on 5th street and Augusta avenue for the last two years.

She also lived on Waco street and Thomas boulevard for twenty years before, which can be great during the Mardi Gras festivities.

"I kind of get a perk, a benefit because I can walk one block over to watch the parade and that sort of thing," Steelly said.

Sometimes the party has crept too close to her front porch.

"Sometimes, the trash, they come with the trash and throw it in your yards or whatever," Steelly said.

Even after experiencing that, Steelly says she looks forward to the floats, food and family members that join the fun.

"As long as I'm not blocked in it doesn't bother me. I take it with a grain of salt because I know it's here and I know, you know you can see it in back you know they're gearing up so I know it's going to happen so we're just enduring and preparing for it," Steelly said.

Steelly says there's one thing that always keeps her coming back every year.

"The people are happy and it’s a happy time," Steelly said.

She’s seen plenty of people who are happy to be part of one of the biggest parties in Southeast Texas.

This year, Steelly gets to celebrate opening night on her 57th birthday.

