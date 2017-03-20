Port Arthur Mother mourns daughter killed in fatal tire blow out accident

A Port Arthur woman is mourning her daughter tonight after a fatal crash this weekend on Highway 73 between LaBelle road and Boondocks.



23-year-old Jamie Levron of Hamshire, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene after a spare tire blew.



Her mother, Kathy Levron was driving her daughter to work on Saturday morning. She said her grandson decided to join the trip as well. While they were driving down Highway 73 the tire to her car blew out unexpectedly.

"The tire blew out then all of a sudden we started swerving and I told her we are going to go and she said mama and that was it,” said Levron.

Levron said those were some of her daughter’s last words. As the car rolled, she said her mind went blank and then she started to hear her daughter screaming.



"I didn't know what was happening it happened so fast," said Levron.

Troopers said the spare tire which was the donut type caused the car to roll over several times. They pronounced Jamie Dead on the scene.

Levron said her 5 year-old grandson was also sitting on her daughters lap but luckily was not injured.

"He's my life, if anything would have happened to him it would have killed me," said Levron.

Levron also faces the challenge of raising three of her daughter’s children while living off social security. Jamie is also survived by her fiance who is also very upset about this horrible accident.

"It’s going to be hard especially when I can hardly move you know it’s hard," said Levron.

The family plans on having a small gathering for Jamie Levron at First Baptist church in Port Arthur. If you would like to donate you can go to their gofundmepage.

