Port Arthur Memorial great, Jamaal Charles, released by the Kansas City Chiefs

PORT ARTHUR - The pride of Port Arthur, Jamaal Charles, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs Tuesday

The former Memorial Titan and Texas Longhorn has only played 8 games in the past two seasons for the Chiefs, after dealing with a his second torn ACL in 2015.

The 4 time pro bowler and two time first team all pro will end his tenure with the Chiefs as the organizations all-time leading rusher and holds the NFL record for yards per carry.

The running back has been quiet on social media today. He last blogged on January 9th stating, “I’m really proud of this Kansas City Chiefs team, and the things they’re achieving, making their goals come true. I’m thankful to be a part of this organization and this team….This is the only organization I’ve ever known. It’s family to me.”

Now Charles will have to adjust to new surroundings, teams that Charles could go to are possibly the Eagles with former Chief’s offensive coordinator Doug Pederson now the head coach in Philly.

And of course, the consensus in Southeast, Texas, the Houston Texans or the Dallas Cowboys.

