Port Arthur man pleads guilty to robbing, assaulting man, his elderly parents with frying pan

BEAUMONT - A Port Arthur man pleaded guilty Monday to beating and robbing a man and his elderly parents with a frying pan.

Wilbert Anthony Frank, 29, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to commit aggravated assault, which is a first degree felony, just before jury selection in his trial was to begin according to a release from the Jefferson County District Attorneys' Office.

On November 4, 2014, the Avila family was at their home in Port Arthur.

Wilbert Frank entered the home and attacked their adult son with a frying pan.

Frank also attacked the elderly couple before fleeing in the family's car with several electronic items.

All three victims suffered severe injuries.

The stolen items were located in a parking lot of a Port Arthur restaurant the next day.

Port Arthur police officers discovered fingerprints matching Frank's on the stolen items.

In the course of the investigation, the victim's debit card was found in Frank's bedroom. DNA from the victims was also located on the Defendant's shoes.

Prosecutor Luke Nichols stated, "Solid police work combined with modern technology has led to a dangerous predator being taken off of our streets. The victims look forward to the sentencing date."

As part of the plea agreement, Wilbert Frank faces up to 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Sentencing is scheduled before Judge Raquel West in the 252nd District Court for April 3, 2017.

This case was investigated by the Port Arthur Police Department with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Crime Lab.

