Port Arthur man indicted for murder says he was raped by victim

KBMT 3:52 PM. CST January 18, 2017

BEAUMONT - A Port Arthur man has been indicted for the December 2016 shooting death of another Port Arthur man.

Otis John Babino Jr., 36, has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for the shooting death of Jeffery Richardson, 31, of Port Arthur.

Richardson was found dead from a gunshot wound to his chest with a .380 caliber according to a probable cause affidavit on Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2016.

Babino told investigators in an interview that he had been sexually assaulted by Richardson according to the probable cause affidavit.

An aunt of Babino's told investigators that on the same day Babino had told her he "shot a guy who raped him" the affidavit said.


Jeffrey Richardson

