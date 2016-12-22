Port Arthur man arrested with 76 altered Amex gift cards in College Station

Devin Wayne Jones

COLLEGE STATION - A Port Arthur man was arrested Tuesday in College Station with more than 70 gift cards with altered magnetic strips.

Devin Wayne Jones, 20, was arrested after police in College Station found almost 100 American Express gift cards, including 76 that had their magnetic strips altered, in his possession during a traffic stop according to a probable cause affidavit from the College Station Police Department.

When an officer pulled Jones over Tuesday for a traffic stop he smelled the 'distinctive' odor of marijuana coming from the car according to the affidavit.

While searching Jones' car the officer found almost 100 American Express gift cards that Jones claimed he had purchased legally.

A detective came to the scene to assist the officer and used a handheld card reader to randomly scan a few of the cards and found that of the first three cards he scanned two of them had numbers on the magnetic strip that did not match the numbers printed on the front of the card according to the affidavit.

Jones told police he had no idea how the cards could have been encoded with the fraudulent information.

Eventually police scanned all of the cards and found that 76 of them had different numbers on the magnetic strips than what was printed on the fronts of the cards the affidavit said.

Police also discovered that the BIN numbers, or bank identification numbers, were from several issuing entities and also did not match the information printed on the cards the affidavit said.

Police contacted American Express and confirmed that the numbers that had been encoded onto the gift card's magnetic strips were from current American Express accounts and that no permission had ever been given to encode them onto any other cards.

Jones, who was charged with credit card abuse, is in the Brazos County jail where his bond is set at $65,000.

