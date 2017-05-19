Port Arthur man arrested following 4-hour SWAT standoff

PORT ARTHUR - A Port Arthur man has been charged with unlawful restraint following a standoff with SWAT members Thursday evening.

According to a police department news release it started as a burglary call on 11th Street. A witness told police they saw Christopher James Simpson carrying a stolen television into a home in the 2400 block of 11th Street. While on scene, family members told police that Simpson was holding his girlfriend inside the home against her will. Officers surrounded the property and Port Arthur SWAT was called to the scene. A Hostage Negotiation Team was able to get him to release the hostage after four hours.

Simpson was taken to the Jefferson County jail without further incident.

