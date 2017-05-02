Port Arthur man arrested after leading deputies on brief chase in stolen SUV

Corey Flemings Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

BEAUMONT - A Jefferson County car thief didn't make it very far Tuesday morning before he was arrested after being spotted on the interstate by a Jefferson County deputy.

Corey Flemings, 26, of Port Arthur, was arrested after a brief chase and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Center on charges of "evading detention in a motor vehicle" and "unauthorized use of a motor vehicle" according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

A 2008 Land Rover was reported stolen in Nederland at 7:24 a.m. and 20 minutes later a deputy working traffic enforcement on Interstate 10 spotted the stolen SUV headed west on the interstate the release said.

When the deputy attempted to stop the Land Rover Flemings did not comply and led deputies on a brief chase that ended at the 842 mile marker.

The SUV will be released to its owner according to the release.

© 2017 KBMT-TV