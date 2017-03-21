Port Arthur leaders cleaning up illegal tire dumping

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur leaders say they are stepping up to fight illegal tire dumping throughout the city. The city says it’s an eye-sore and a potential health hazard.

Beverly Parker has lived in Port Arthur for more than 50 years and knows that these tires are not just an eyesore--but a danger to drivers.

One left on the roadside caused damage to her car before.

"This tire, from a truck, another car hit and it flew under my car and hit the bottom front end of my car and ended up dragging everything," Parker said.

While driver safety is important, environmental operations manager Jennifer Edwards says there's a bigger problem.

"With the way we have mosquitoes here, they like the opportunities to breed here, the tires hold water. Rodents can live in abandoned tires," Edwards said.

Edwards says some residents have reported up to 40 tires in one location. She encourages anyone who sees tires along the road or anyone wishing to dispose of them to call her department.

"We like them to continue to do that because they're our eyes and ears," Edwards said.

Parker hopes that others can do their part.

"People need to know that Port Arthur is doing that, so that they can call and make it obvious of who they call and see a result that someone has come to pick up the tires," Parker said.

The city says residents can contact the environmental operations department at (409) 983-8527 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Edwards says her department does not pick up tires with regular trash because they do not want to mix them in their landfill.

Tires can be left for curbside pickup on the last Saturday of each month.

© 2017 KBMT-TV