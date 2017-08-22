Port Arthur I.S.D opens remodeled Early College High School

PORT ARTHUR - A ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of Port Arthur's Woodrow Wilson Early College High School.

The district remodeled parts of the 90-year-old campus on Lakeshore Drive with a portion of 2014 bond money approved by voters.

Several teachers and school board members toured the campus looking at classrooms, the cafeteria and Performing Art's center.

Port Arthur I.S.D Superintendent Mark Porterie explains the school has a partnership with Lamar state college. Students will take high school classes at the campus and will be able to take college courses across the street at Lamar State College.

“Students will be able to graduate from Lamar State College at the end of their 12th grade year with an associate’s degree,” said Porterie. “They will be able to enter into a career or a college or university of their choice and enter that college or university as a junior.”

About 200 students will start at Woodrow Wilson this year with 100 students in 9th grade and 100 in 10th grade.

“Education is important for Port Arthur Independent School District, education is important for our community without educated people our community will die,” said Dr. Porterie.

He explains any student is able to apply for the program and they will be chosen randomly each year.

The principal Gloria Dodson said she is excited for this upcoming school year. Representatives from the school will visit 8th graders entering high school to see if they would be interested in the program.

© 2017 KBMT-TV