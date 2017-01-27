Port Arthur highway reopened after train derailment

A train derailment created a traffic nightmare Friday in south Jefferson County.





Port Arthur police say a couple of cars left the tracks at a railroad switch near Highway 87 just south of the Valero Refinery. The cars remained upright so there was no spill or leak, but the train blocked the crossing and held traffic up for almost 6 hours.

Police say there was no impact to the community or industry except for the traffic congestion.

