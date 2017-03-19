JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of a Port Arthur teen. Troopers say Justin Joseph Guillory, 19, of Port Arthur fell off the running board of a Hummer at McFaddin Beach in Jefferson County Saturday evening.

Investigators were called around 5 p.m. regarding the death.

Guillory’s mother, Amber Granger is still devastated following the loss of her son. She said Guillory was an energetic person who cared deeply for his friends and family.

"I know he's in a better place," Granger said.

Guillory's older sister Dalleshia Granger says she admired her brother's tough and loving personality.

"I always tried to be the one he looked up to but little did he know I looked up to him because he shows me how to live life every day and be joyous," Granger said.

A spokesperson for DPS says after Guillory fell from the moving SUV at the beach, he was taken to St. Mary's hospital in Port Arthur for medical treatment. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say the driver, 18-year-old Jose Reyes from Port Arthur and his three passengers were not injured in the incident. He wasn't ready to go into details of what happened.

"I already said I didn't want to talk about it,” Reyes said.

Reyes says he plans to help Guillory’s family.

“But I want to help raise money for the funeral, but even after that I want to come back around, you know?" Reyes continued.

Guillory's mom hopes everyone who hears her son's story learns that life is precious.

"I just hope that more younger people decide to make better decisions with their lives," Granger said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Guillory’s funeral expenses.

No charges have been filed.

Troopers continue to investigate the factors that contributed to the death.

