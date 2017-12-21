Port Arthur family shaken up after armed man invades their home

A man is recovering at the hospital after being shot in what has been called an attempted home invasion.

"I'm glad I had that gun," says Demario Flucas, who says shot at the intruder to protect his family.

"We could have gotten hurt," he says.

Port Arthur Police tells us that an armed man made his way inside the home.

"We didn't know what could have happened to us," says Radeja Walker, girlfriend of Flucas.

This scary incident happened Wednesday night at around 10:30 PM, that's when Port Arthur Police responded to the 2400 block of 10th street in reference to a possible home invasion.

"He (the intruder) locked the door and pointed the gun like he was going to hurt or kill us," Flucas says.

And after clashing with the homeowners who ran into the room to hide in fear, Flucas says that he then shot him in self-defense in the chest.

"I told him to please not grab that gun and by that time police was already outside," he says.

The man was then transported to Christus Southeast Texas St Mary's hospital to be treated, and this ongoing investigation by police in now an eye-opening experience for the family.

The case is still being investigated and there is no word on the condition of the intruder at this time.

"Everyone should get cameras around your house and protect yourself because anything can happen quick," Flucas says.

© 2017 KBMT-TV