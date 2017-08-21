Port Arthur board set to discuss possible name change of schools named after Confederate soldiers

Port Arthur ISD

PORT ARTHUR - The school board in Port Arthur will be discussing the possibility of changing the names of two elementary schools named after confederate soldiers.

The agenda for the next board meeting of the Port Arthur Independent School District on Thursday, August 24,includes an agenda item for discussion to "consider the possible re-naming of Robert E. Lee and Dick Dowling Elementary Schools."

The item is listed at the bottom of the agenda following a consent agenda entry that contains 40 items to be considered before the discussion of possibly renaming the school s comes up.

The meeting is set to be called to order at 5:30 p.m. but the will immediately go into a closed session and re-open for the public meeting at 7 p.m. according to the agenda.

PAISD Board Agenda for Aug 24

