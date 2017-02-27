Port Arthur, Beaumont Fire Departments fighting ship fire at Port of Port Arthur

(Photo: Eslinger, Walter)

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur firefighters are fighting a fire at the Port of Port Arthur according to the city public information officer.

Wood pellets or possible wood pallets have caught fire in the cargo hold of a ship at the port according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

City of Beaumont firefighters are also headed to the port to assist according to Captain Jimmy Blanchard of the Beaumont Fire Department.

