Port Acres man facing multiple charges after getting stopped in stolen vehicle

BEAUMONT - A Port Acres man is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon, after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle.

A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a 2016 GMC pickup truck in the 67-hundred block of West Port Arthur Road, shortly after 10 Monday morning.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was 28-year-old Terence Killingsworth.

The truck was reported stolen in Beaumont on April 12th. The license plate on the truck was stolen out of Williamson County.

At the time of his arrest, Killingsworth had a loaded .380 semiautomatic pistol in his pocket. During the search of the stolen truck, Deputies discovered Meth and drug paraphernalia.

