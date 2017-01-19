Popular Dat Mac food truck stolen, stripped overnight

BEAUMONT - A popular Beaumont food truck was stolen and stripped overnight and found early Thursday morning.

The Dat Mac food truck, known for its take on mac and cheese among other items, was stolen and left with almost all of the equipment stripped from inside the truck.

One of the owners of the truck, Jordan Stringer told 12News he was awoken early Thursday morning when Beaumont Police called him and told him the truck had been found abandoned off of Washington Street.

Beaumont Police tell 12News that they received a call at 5:27 a.m. reporting the truck abandoned at Burbank and Pevitot Streets off Washington Street west of Interstate 10.

Stringer told 12News that when he went to pick up the truck Thursday morning he had hoped someone had simply taken the truck for a joyride but was disappointed to find most of the truck's contents stripped.

In a post on their Facebook page Dat Mac apologized to their customers saying that the theft would put them on hiatus for now.





Dat Mac describes itself as a "gourmet macaroni and cheese eatery on wheels" according to their Facebook page.

Dat Mac won best restaurant booth at the 2016 Taste of the Triangle.

