Police seeking answers after Beaumont man struck, killed in College Street hit-and-run

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and auto-pedestrian accident that killed a 40 year-old Beaumont man Monday morning.

The body of Jamie Ray Petree was found in a ditch on the westbound side of College Street according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Preliminary investigation by officers on the scene showed that Petree was hit by a car that left the scene the release said.

Petree was found in front of the Westwood Trailer Park between Langham and Dowlen Roads.

Police currently do not have a suspect vehicle description and ask that anyone with information about the incident call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or the Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

