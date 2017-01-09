Police searching for suspects robbing pizza delivery drivers in Orange

ORANGE - This stretch of Azalea Avenue is quiet today but twice in the last two weeks has been a target for thieves.

Police say four men waited for a homeowner to leave and called in a pizza delivery order twice each time to rob the driver.

Zykia Hardin has lived in the area for three years and couldn't believe this would happen close to home.

"I couldn't believe they would stoop so low to go to someone's home, while they're not there and order pizza and rob someone. You know, this was an okay neighborhood but now I'm kind of iffy about staying here," Hardin said.

The Orange Police Department says the suspects robbed the delivery drivers of small amounts of cash and the pizza on December 30 and January 3. Suspects used a gun the second time.

Police believe the suspects live nearby since they have been watching the house where the robberies took place.

"We patrol it and have stepped up patrols in this neighborhood because of the robberies, and since we've done that we haven't had any so hopefully with that it's taken care of or they'll go somewhere else," Captain Robert Enmon with the Orange Police Department said.

Hardin is happy with that response.

"I hope that they can catch them in the act and they charge them, you know? It is ridiculous people work hard for that stuff, like get a job," Hardin said.

Police have warned nearby pizza restaurants making deliveries to that address to notify authorities.

"The pizza drivers have always got to be careful, they've got to be aware of their surroundings. Their job requires them to drive around at night, go and knock on doors where they don't know who lives there. So they just got to be aware of what's around them and have a sense of what's happening," Captain Enmon said.

