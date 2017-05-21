Police search for gunman who robbed employees at Parkdale mall

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police are searching for a gunman who robbed Great American Cookie Company employees at Parkdale Mall Saturday night.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. two employees were leaving the mall with bank deposit bags. They were approached by a man who pointed a gun at them and demanded the cash.

The suspect is described as 6’1″, thin build, with about 6 inch long dreadlocks, a white shirt with black vertical stripes, black wind pants, red and black shoes, and his face was covered with something gray.

He had a 9mm handgun at the time of the robbery. He was last seen running into the mall.

If you have information about this crime, contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or submit your tip by downloading the P3 TIPS app.

