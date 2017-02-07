Police say kidnapping of Beaumont woman, child was a hoax

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police now say that the kidnapping of Beaumont woman and child last week was a hoax.

Police have confirmed that they are now filing charges on "all parties involved" and that child protective services has been notified according to a post on the Beaumont Police Facebook page.

Police spent hours searching for the woman, child and suspected kidnapper last Thursday night following the alleged kidnapping in the 7100 block of Wall Street.

(© 2017 KBMT)