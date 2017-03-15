Suspicious person outside Beaumont motorcycle dealer leads to arrest of four men

Corbin Branch, L-R, Demarcus Brown and Fredrick Tyson are suspected by Beaumont Police in a string of burglaries and robberies.

BEAUMONT - A call about a suspicious person outside a Beaumont motorcycle dealership early Wednesday morning resulted in the arrest of four Beaumont men on various charges.

Demarcus Brown, 26, Corbin Branch, 19, Fredrick Tyson, 21, and Shedrick Tyson, 23, all of Beaumont, were arrested Wednesday morning on various charges according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Brown was recently on trial for stealing a TV from WalMart but a mistrial was declared.

When Brown was arrested for that theft, in April 2016, he says that he was beaten by police officers and has filed a civil suit against police.

Officers responded to a call about suspicious activity outside of Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont at about 3 a.m. and found Brown there according to the release.

Police found marijuana and two guns, one of which was stolen in an overnight auto burglary, as well as additional stolen property from several auto burglaries according to the release.

Detectives learned from this investigation that Branch was staying at room in the Super 8 Motel not far away from the motorcycle dealership the release said.

Detectives, a Jefferson County District Attorney investigator and U.S. Marshalls went to the motel to arrest Branch who was wanted for three outstanding warrants to revoke felony probation according to the release.

Police also say that Branch is a person of interest in two recent aggravated robberies where the victims were contacted on Facebook about buying or selling a car.

Branch, Tyson and Matthews were in the room at the Super 8 Motel when officers arrived and Branch and Tyson fled by jumping out a window leading officers on a brief chase.

Branch and Tyson were caught in the area of College Street and Interstate Ten according to the release.

Police believe that Branch, Brown and Tyson committed at least five auto burglaries overnight and are connected to more auto burglaries, aggravated robberies and possibly residential burglaries.

Detectives found more evidence of auto burglaries and gun they believe may be stolen inside the motel room the release said.

The men were all transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Center where they were they were booked on the following charges...

Demarcus Brown was charged with possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm and theft of property.

Corbin Branch was charged with possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm and evading detention.

Fredrick Tyson was charged with theft of a firearm and evading detention.

Shedrick Matthews, who did not run from police at the motel, is believed by police to not be involved in the burglaries and robberies and was arrested only for possession of marijuana they said.

