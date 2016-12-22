Police officer assaulted at Port Arthur apartment complex

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police Department received a call about a stabbing of an off duty Port Arthur Police Officer at about 6:00 Thursday evening.

According to Port Arthur Police, an Officer has been injured in an assault at the Willow Lake Apartments on 95th street right off of highway 69.

According to Police, before the attack occurred, the officer received a knock at his door by an individual showing the officer a machete that was left by his vehicle. The second individual, who was the suspect claimed the machete and then attacked the Officer with the knife.

The off duty Officer lives in the complex and is a 9 year veteran of the Police Department. His name is not being released at the moment.

Police tell us that the is white male, in his 40s, 6ft tall, around 200 pounds, he was last seen wearing a green shirt, with a black skull cap.

Police are searching for the suspect at this time. The Officer was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth with non-life threatening injuries.

