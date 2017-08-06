Police: Multiple people injured in a T-bone accident on highway 12 in Vidor

(Photo: Aldrich, Sheri, KBMT)

VIDOR - Life flight was called out to the scene of a major accident on Highway 12 and Evangeline lane in Vidor. The accident occurred at approximately 8:30p.m. on Sunday.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident. One vehicle was T-boned by the other vehicle. It is unclear which vehicle T-boned the other at this time. One of the vehicles rolled over into a nearby ditch during the crash. One person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Six people sustained injuries in the crash. Four people are in stable condition, one person is in serious condition and another individual is in critical condition.

All six people were transported to local hospitals.

Vidor Police Department, Department of Transportation, Acadian, and Orange County Emergency Services District #1 all responded to the accident.

