Police looking for driver involved in deadly College Street hit-and-run

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and auto-pedestrian accident that killed a 40 year-old Beaumont man Monday morning.

The body of Jamie Ray Petree was found in a ditch on the westbound side of College Street according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

"I was shocked and surprised," Sheri Pilgrim told 12 News.

Pilgrim has lived in the Westwood trailer park for 22 years but has never seen what she witnessed steps from her home Monday morning.

“You know, it was so close to my home and I don't know what happened. But you never know when it could happen in your area," Pilgrim said.

Beaumont Police investigators believe a driver was going west bound when they struck and killed Petree overnight.

Investigators are still looking for the car involved.

Officers say this is a harsh reminder that people need to think safety first... Whether you're driving or walking by the road.

"We always encourage everyone to eliminate those distractions inside their vehicle and pay attention to everything going around them and the same goes for pedestrians,” Officer Haley Morrow with the Beaumont Police Department said.

There are laws in place for both drivers and pedestrians and that is only for everyone's safety," Officer Morrow said.

Pilgrim doesn't know the victim, but she prays that his family can find closure.

"I just hope whatever happened, I hope the family was close to him and they can grieve whoever was found," Pilgrim said.

Preliminary investigation by officers on the scene showed that Petree was hit by a car that left the scene the release said.

Petree was found in front of the Westwood Trailer Park between Langham and Dowlen Roads.

Police currently do not have a suspect vehicle description and ask that anyone with information about the incident call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or the Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

