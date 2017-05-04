Police K9 apprehends Beaumont man suspected of theft after brief chase

Curtis Zeno, 33, of Beaumont. Photo Beaumont Police Department

BEAUMONT - A 33-year-old Beaumont man was caught by a Beaumont Police K9 after fleeing from from police following a theft.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

On Thursday, May 4, 2017 at about 12:47 a.m., a Beaumont Police Officer was on patrol in the 4100 block of Congress and was flagged down by a citizen, who indicated that a theft had just occurred.

The victim gave the Officer a description of the suspect vehicle.

The Officer located the suspect vehicle nearby and initiated a traffic stop.

The suspect, Curtis Lee Zeno, a 33 year old Beaumont man, fled from the vehicle on foot.

A perimeter was established and K9 Gus and his handler, responded to assist.

Gus successfully tracked Zeno and located him hiding underneath a residence in the area.

Zeno was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was charged with evading, resisting and theft.

© 2017 KBMT-TV