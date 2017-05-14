Police investigating shooting death of man in south Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police are investigating the Sunday morning death of a 24-year-old Beaumont man.

Police responded to a reported shooting at about 7 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3800 block of Park Street and upon arriving found the body of Davonta Lamell according to Beaumont police spokesperson Officer Haley Morrow.

Lamell appeared to have been shot to death according to Morrow.

Police have made no arrests and are still in the early stages of their investigation she told 12News.

