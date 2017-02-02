Police investigating potential theft of more than $10K from CASA of the Sabine Neches Region

ORANGE - Police in Orange are investigating the theft of more than $10,000 from the Orange chapter of a children's advocacy group.

Police are investigating the possible theft via unauthorized credit card charges on accounts belonging to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Sabine Neches Region according to Johnny Trahan, president of the local chapter.

Trahan and the vice president of the chapter reported the theft to police on Tuesday.

Trahan told 12News that the group's funds will be made whole and they will not be out any money.

He also stressed that the group has people in place and will continue to serve children as normal.

Casa of the Sabine Neches Region serves Orange, Hardin, Jasper, Tyler, Newton and Sabine counties according to their website.

The nationwide group trains volunteers to speak on behalf of abused and neglected children.

