HPD: Off-duty officer shoots suspect on I-10

HOUSTON - An off-duty officer shot at and chased down a robbery suspect on the freeway in northeast Houston late Friday night, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting and chase happened along I-10 from Jacinto City into Houston.

Police said it started from the suspect robbing a woman in a shopping center on Mercury Road in Jacinto City around 7:30 p.m. She told the off-duty officer she had been robbed, and he then followed the driver on the highway.

During the chase, police said an altercation happened that caused the officer to fear for his and others safety. The officer pulled out his gun and shot at the suspect several times. The suspect was hit at least once.

"We are still in the investigative stage of it," said Captain William R. Dobbins with HPD Homicide. "We don't know exactly where the shots were fired or how many shots were fired or his proximity to the suspect, but we do know it happened on the freeway between mercury road and here."

The officer wasn't injured. The chase ended at North Wayside Drive and the North Loop when the suspect got out of his car and ran off.

Police said the suspect called a friend for help who picked him up and took him to the hospital.

Authorities haven't released the suspect's name at this time. Police said he would be arrested after he recovers from the gunshot wound.

