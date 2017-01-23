Police investigating after man found dead in Pinehurst apartment, autopsy ordered

PINEHURST - Pinehurst Police along with several other Orange County law enforcement agencies are working to found out how a Pinehurst man died in his apartment Monday.

Raymond Lynn Maddox, 54, of Pinehurst, was found dead in his Sussex Manor apartment in the 3000 block of MacArthur Drive on Monday.

Initial reports indicated that Maddox, who lived in the apartment with his common-law wife, may have been stabbed to death during a break-in but the investigation showed this was not the case according to a release from Pinehurst Police Chief Fred R. Hanauer III.

Currently there is no apparent cause of death and an autopsy has been ordered as officials continue to investigate Maddox's death according to the release.

Pinehurst police were assisted by officers from the West Orange, Orange and Bridge City Police Departments, Texas Rangers office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office as well as members of the Orange County Homicide Investigation Team, Orange County District Attorney’s office and Jefferson County Crime Scene Unit.

