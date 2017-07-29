Police: intoxicated man drove wrong way, killed another driver

Family says Duke Milstead, 46 of Batson was killed in the crash.

BEAUMONT - A Batson man passing through southeast Texas had his life cut short as he was hit head-on by an intoxicated driver who was going the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Eastex Freeway Saturday morning.

A Beaumont Police Department spokesperson said the collision happened around 5:30 a.m.

Police determined that Kevin Cooper, 38, of Beaumont, was driving under the influence of an unknown substance when his 2004 Chevy Impala struck the Batson man’s Chevy Cruz.

The Batson man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cooper was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers on the scene determined that Cooper was a felon in possession of a firearm and had an amount of MDMA.

The police spokesperson did not release the name of the deceased man.

12News spoke with family members of the victim who have identified him as Duke Milstead, 46.

© 2017 KBMT-TV