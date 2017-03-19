Police in Orange search for suspected gunman in neighborhood shooting

ORANGE - Police in Orange are searching for the gunman, accused of shooting a woman multiple times in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, where they found a 37-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her legs.

She was taken to Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont for treatment.

At this time, a suspect has been identified, but has not yet been arrested.

© 2017 KBMT-TV