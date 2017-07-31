Police identify Beaumont man struck, killed by SUV Saturday night

BEAUMONT - A 34-year-old Beaumont man was walking in an area police say has poor lighting when he was struck and killed by a passing SUV late Saturday.

Dustan Landell Speights, 34, of Beaumont, was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck late Saturday night in the 6900 block of College Street.

Witnesses told Beaumont Police a white GMC Acadia was going east on College Street when it hit Speights.

This is not far from the Beaumont Municipal Complex.

No other information has been released. The accident remains under investigation.

