Police, deputies arrest two armed robbery suspects in Silsbee following chase

SILSBEE - Police and deputies in Silsbee arrested a pair of robbery suspects after they led officers on a brief chase Wednesday.

Two 16 year-old boys, who are suspects in two armed robberies and possibly an attempted robbery, were arrested following the chase according to officers on the scene.

One robbery took place Wednesday in Silsbee and the other happened in Lumberton police said.

Silsbee officers spotted the suspect's truck and were led on a brief chase that ended after the truck wrecked on FM 418 near the Timberland Grill and they fled into the woods according to police.

Silsbee officers and Hardin County Sheriff's deputies located and arrested the two juveniles after a brief foot chase.

