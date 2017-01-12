KBMT
Police confirm gunfire on west 14th street in Port Arthur

Police were called to the Prince Hall Apartments on the 900 block of West 14th street. Port Arthur Police received the call around 8:30 Thursday evening.

Sheri Aldrich, KBMT 11:02 PM. CST January 12, 2017

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police Department has confirmed that gunfire took place at the Prince Hall Village Apartments on 14th street, at approximately 8:30 Thursday evening. 

Officers told 12News that there is not a victim in the shooting. Multiple shell casings have been found on the scene. 

Officers believe that the shooters still may be at the apartment complex or nearby. 

The Officers are still in search of the shooter. 

 

 

