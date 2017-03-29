PORT ARTHUR - A Southeast Texas family in shock, a police chase ends with a fight inside a Port Arthur home, and the homeowners traumatized.

What started off as a quick Dish Network repair, turned violent for this Port Arthur family.

“I just stood there froze because I didn’t know what was going on, two people randomly come to my house and start fighting,” says Marlene Barragan, who lives on the 12-hundred-block of Williams.

The van belonging to the service man was parked in front of their home when a suspect desperately trying to get away from Port Arthur police smashed into it.

The man running from police then came into the house and started assaulting the shocked family members.

“The guy was cussing and trying to fight, he took his shirt off to fight,” Barragan says.

The homeowners say the fight started in the kitchen area.

The police department intervened and took the intruder out the back door.

“I saw my mom's face, she was super scared,” Barragan says.

“My sister and I didn't know what to do, we froze and in shock,” she explains.

Police say it happened a little after 4:30 PM on Tuesday.

39-year-old Dacqure Holmes was then arrested and in his car a stolen handgun.

He was charged with aggravated robbery, burglary of a home, and felon in possession of a firearm.

“We're happy now, that the police got him and we're safe,” Barragan says.

A scary thought for the family to know that danger can walk in through your front door in pure daylight

© 2017 KBMT-TV