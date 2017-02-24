Police believe reported Port Arthur, Nederland shootings to be false reports

PORT ARTHUR - A reported shooting Friday afternoon in Port Arthur as well as one in Nederland turned out to be false reports.

Nederland Chief of Police Darrell Bush told 12News that his office received a report of a shooting from a man they believe to be having mental problems.

Bush said the call came from man who has been walking around Nederland talking to himself and has known mental issues.

He said police are checking all locations the man mentioned but have not found him or any shooting victim.

12News previously confirmed that Port Arthur Police were responding to a shooting on PInetop but police later said they found no shooting at that scene.

Nederland Police Chief Darrell Bush told 12News that he believed the caller in the Port Arthur incident is the same person who made the Nederland call.

